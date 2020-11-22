Two Monroe Co. schools move to remote learning ahead of Thanksgiving break

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Monroe County Schools will move to remote learning ahead of Thanksgiving break this week, according to the school system.

Madisonville Primary School and Sequoyah High School will move to remote learning Monday, November 23 and Tuesday November 24. According to Monroe County Schools the switch was made due to COVID-19 concerns.

The students are scheduled to return to in person learning following the break.

