Vol Swim Erika Brown sets first world record

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Vol Swim Erika Brown topped a new world record Saturday morning.

According to Tennessee Swimming, Brown set her first world record in the 400 Medley Relay Cali Condors swimming league finals.

Brown helped finish the relay in 3 minutes and 44 seconds.

“Congratulations Erika Brown on your first WORLD RECORD! All of Vol Nation is proud of you,” said Tennessee Swimming in a Tweet.

Congratulations @erikabrown27 on your first WORLD RECORD! All of Vol Nation is so proud of you 🍊 pic.twitter.com/UpDg1CS7io — Tennessee Swimming (@Vol_Swim) November 21, 2020

#VFL Erika Brown setting her first world record!! 🔥 🔥



🍊 🌊 https://t.co/4zdLAteHb5 — Tennessee Swimming (@Vol_Swim) November 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.