Vol Swim Erika Brown sets first world record

Vol Swim Erika Brown topped a new world record Saturday morning.
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
According to Tennessee Swimming, Brown set her first world record in the 400 Medley Relay Cali Condors swimming league finals.
Brown helped finish the relay in 3 minutes and 44 seconds.
“Congratulations Erika Brown on your first WORLD RECORD! All of Vol Nation is proud of you,” said Tennessee Swimming in a Tweet.
