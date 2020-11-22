Advertisement

Vol Swim Erika Brown sets first world record

Vol Swim Erika Brown topped a new world record Saturday morning.
VFL Erika Brown
VFL Erika Brown(Tennessee Swimmming)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 22, 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Vol Swim Erika Brown topped a new world record Saturday morning.

According to Tennessee Swimming, Brown set her first world record in the 400 Medley Relay Cali Condors swimming league finals.

Brown helped finish the relay in 3 minutes and 44 seconds.

“Congratulations Erika Brown on your first WORLD RECORD! All of Vol Nation is proud of you,” said Tennessee Swimming in a Tweet.

