Asking for kindness ahead of tonight’s BOH meeting, Mayor Kincannon issues statement

Knoxville Mayor Kincannon released a statement Monday afternoon ahead of the Knox Co. Board of Health’s ‘special meeting.’
Knoxville mayor. / Source: (WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Knoxville Mayor Kincannon released a statement Monday afternoon ahead of the Knox Co. Board of Health’s ‘special meeting.’

‘Members of the Knox County Board of Health have an arduous task ahead of them. As COVID-19 cases continue to rise at an alarming rate in our community, it is important that the board discuss new strategies that can help mitigate the spread of the virus. While there are no easy decisions, lives and livelihoods are on the line,” said Kincannon in a statement. “I want BOH members to know I fully support their efforts to help save lives. No matter the outcome tonight, I urge everyone to treat board members and each other with kindness and compassion as we navigate what lies ahead.”

This will be the second special meeting the board has called within a week. The last one was held on Friday, November 20, where board members discussed which current regulations in place are working and which ones need to be revisited.

The board did not vote on anything in Friday’s meeting, but there are several things on the Agenda for Monday that will be voted on.

The following are on the agenda for Monday’s meeting:

COVID-19 Risk Reduction Guidelines Resolution

- The board will discuss the use of masks

COVID-19 Social Gathering Limitation Regulation

-The board is considering reducing the social gathering limit to 8 people over the age of 12

COVID-19 Restaurant Occupancy Limitation and Early Closure Regulation

-The board will consider reducing the capacity to 25 percent at restaurants and bars and having a 9 p.m. alcohol curfew

•Other businesses

In Friday’s meeting, Dr. Martha Buchanan, head of the Knox County Health Department, revealed the county had hit a red light benchmark in cases saying, “These are the worst numbers we’ve seen.” She said the White House Coronavirus Task Force has suggested Tennessee tighten some of its restrictions, but added “We’re not suggesting we close everything down”.

Dr. Patrick O’Brien clarified that Knox County would not be taking measures like Kentucky.

“We are not going to be Kentucky,” said Dr. Patrick O’Brien. He added that they needed more enforcement options.

