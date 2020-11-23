Cooler now and Heather tracks heavy rain ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a lot of ups and downs this week. Temperatures are up and down, rain chances are in and out, but the heaviest rainfall potential is still on track for Wednesday with our WVLT Weather Alert.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is chilly thanks to the front that moved through a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain for parts of our area. We’re starting the day with flurries in the mountains and clouds lingering. We all have a cold wind making it feel even colder, with a low around 39 degrees.

If you’re trying to take care of some shopping or grabbing some last-minute items for the Thanksgiving dinner, Monday and Tuesday will be your best days to get out.

Monday is becoming mostly sunny. We’re topping out around 55 degrees, which is just a couple of degrees below average. There is still a chilly breeze out of the northeast.

Tonight will be freezing with more frost potential. We’ll drop to 32 degrees, with a few more clouds arriving in the morning.

Tuesday is partly cloudy, with mostly thin, high clouds filtering the sunshine and then becoming mostly cloudy. Tuesday’s high will be around 58 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rainfall potential with Wednesday's WVLT Weather Alert. (WVLT)

The next front brings a WVLT Weather Alert with heavy Wednesday. Some rain arrives Wednesday morning, but heavier bands with gusty winds and storms move through at times Wednesday afternoon through the overnight hours. Rainfall totals will range from a half an inch to three quarter of an inch for some, and isolated higher amounts. The high will be around 65 degrees.

We’re getting warmer for Thanksgiving Day! Thursday is much better, with a mix of sun and clouds and a high around 67 degrees.

We’ll end the week with mild temperatures, but clouds move right back in Friday. We’re looking at another front and more on and off rain this weekend. This cold front will drop the temperatures by the end of the weekend, and some some snow showers in the mountains by Monday.

Monday 8-day forecast (WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.