Grainger County issues mask mandate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Saturday, Grainger County officials issued an executive order for a mask mandate, effective immediately. The mandate states that anyone in the county must have a cloth face covering when in public spaces or businesses, especially when social distancing measures are difficult. The mandate will be in effect until Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m.

Some exceptions apply, according to the executive order. Those include:

1) Within one’s residence or automobile, unless transporting others for Hire;

2) By a child twelve (12) years of age or younger;

3) By individuals who have trouble due to an underlying health condition or another bona fide medical or health-related reason;

4) By individuals who are incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the cloth facial covering without assistance;

5) While eating or drinking;

6) While outdoors, unless the person cannot substantially maintain appropriate social distancing from others outside the person’s family members;

7) While working under conditions where appropriate social distancing from others outside of the person’s family is substantially maintained;

8) In situations in which wearing a face-covering poses a safety or security risk;

9) While in a house of worship unless required by that house of worship, but wearing a face-covering in such locations is strongly encouraged; or

10) While in a voting site for the purpose of voting or administering an election, but wearing a facial covering at voting locations is strongly encouraged.

Governor Bill Lee has made it up to the counties to decide whether or not they issue a mask mandate. So far he has said he will not issue a statewide mandate.

