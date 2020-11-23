Advertisement

Horace Maynard Middle School moves to virtual learning

Horace Maynard Middle School will be moving to virtual learning beginning on Tuesday, November 24.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Horace Maynard Middle School will be moving to virtual learning beginning on Tuesday, November 24.

A school official says it is expected to last a total of five school days and students will return to in-person instruction on Monday, Nov. 30 unless notified.

The decision comes after a lack of substitutes available at the school due to some teachers in quarantine.

