Horace Maynard Middle School moves to virtual learning
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Horace Maynard Middle School will be moving to virtual learning beginning on Tuesday, November 24.
A school official says it is expected to last a total of five school days and students will return to in-person instruction on Monday, Nov. 30 unless notified.
The decision comes after a lack of substitutes available at the school due to some teachers in quarantine.
