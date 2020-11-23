Advertisement

Knox County reports record high COVID-19 hospitalizations

Patient in a hospital bed.
Patient in a hospital bed.(CDC)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Data from the Knox County Health Department shows a record number of patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday.

99 people were hospitalized and the county has now surpassed 17,000 cases total.

There have been a total of 152 deaths reported in the county.

During the last update of the Knox County COVID-19 benchmarks, hospitals said their status was “yellow, but worsening.”

2,065 Tennesseans total were in the hospital battling COVID-19 across the state as of Monday.

