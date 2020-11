Lady Vols season opener canceled after Florida A&M opts out of season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Lady Vols announced Monday afternoon its season opener Friday has been canceled.

The announcement comes after the Florida A&M women’s basketball program said it was opting out of the 2020-2021 season due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Lady Vols Tuesday, Dec. 1 game against East Tennessee State University is still scheduled at Thompson-Boling Arena.

