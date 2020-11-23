Advertisement

‘Lights Over Gatlinburg’ open at Gatlinburg SkyBridge

Gatlinburg SkyLift Park Christmas Lights
Gatlinburg SkyLift Park Christmas Lights(Gatlinburg SkyLift Park)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Christmas time has arrived in Gatlinburg as lights on the SkyBridge are now twinkling over the mountains.

According to SkyLift Park, 40,000 colored lights are lit on the bridge, including a 300-foot light tunnel.

Officials said there are new surprises this year as well, but did not give away any details about what they could be.

“Lights Over Gatlinburg” opens tonight with over 40,000 colored lights spread across the SkyBridge and SkyDeck, including a 300-foot tunnel in the center of the bridge and other new surprises. Come experience the magic,” said the park on Facebook.

To learn more about the SkyBridge or get tickets visit the website here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millennium Manor – (Alcoa – Blount County)
Six new Tenn. sites added to National Register of Historic Places
Rep. Mike Carter
After COVID, Tennessee rep gets pancreatic cancer diagnosis
Meth
North Carolina teacher arrested for meth possession in S.C.
One dead after fatal crash on I-640 West near Buffat Mill Road
Massive hog caught on camera around Alabama neighborhood.
Massive hog caught on camera around Alabama neighborhood

Latest News

Grainger County issues mask mandate
Grainger County issues mask mandate
File Graphic
Three children dead after Virginia homicide-suicide
Tennessee COVID-19 Red Zones
Tenn. advised by White House to limit restaurant capacity, bar hours
Up and down temperatures and rain chances this week.
Cooler now and Heather tracks heavy rain ahead