Lululemon to open popup shop at West Town Mall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Lululemon popup shop is set to open inside West Town Mall.

The store will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday and remain open through at least April of 2021.

According to a store employee, the shop will carry regular Lululemon merchandise along with some special deals.

The store will have limited capacity, so shoppers may have to wait in line to enter. In order to avoid waiting in line, the store offers the option to sign up for an appointment time to shop.

To make an appointment at the West Town location, visit the Lululemon website here.

