Make your own personalized Christmas card featuring Dolly Parton

Holly Dolly Christmas Cards
Holly Dolly Christmas Cards
By Megan Sadler
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton is here to help you have a “Holly Dolly” Christmas with special personalized Christmas Cards.

A website allows users to upload images of themselves into a Christmas scene with Dolly Parton herself.

The cards are free to create and download online here.

The cards feature the name of Dolly’s new Christmas album called “A Holly Dolly Christmas.” The album is available to listen to now through multiple platforms.

