Advertisement

New Zealand leader Ardern offers virus know-how to Joe Biden

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has become the latest world leader to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden on his election victory, saying she offered to share her nation’s expertise on dealing with the coronavirus.

Ardern said the tone of the 20-minute phone call Monday was warm and that Biden spoke very favorably about how New Zealand was handling the pandemic.

Ardern said the two also discussed trade issues and climate change and talked about Biden’s Irish heritage and his fond memories of visiting New Zealand a few years ago.

She said she invited him to come visit again.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millennium Manor – (Alcoa – Blount County)
Six new Tenn. sites added to National Register of Historic Places
Rep. Mike Carter
After COVID, Tennessee rep gets pancreatic cancer diagnosis
Meth
North Carolina teacher arrested for meth possession in S.C.
One dead after fatal crash on I-640 West near Buffat Mill Road
Massive hog caught on camera around Alabama neighborhood.
Massive hog caught on camera around Alabama neighborhood

Latest News

A WVLT Weather Alert will impact drivers, as we get a blend of rain and wind.
One more dry day, but a Weather Alert is coming
The move clears the way for Joe Biden aides to begin coordinating with federal agencies on...
US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transiton begin
Resolution to limit occupancy, close restaurants, bars that serve alcohol at 10 p.m. passes
Big changes and a big drop for the week ahead
Big changes and a big drop for the week ahead