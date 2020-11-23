One more dry day, but a Weather Alert is coming

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have one (and a half) dry days before some rain throws a wrench into your last-minute Thanksgiving preparations. We have a WVLT Weather Alert in place on Wednesday afternoon and overnight.

A big temperature plunge is set for Monday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Many of us are nearly 20 degrees colder late Monday, compared with Sunday evening. That’s even with sunshine. The clear sky overnight will have you grabbing the coat and gloves Tuesday morning. We’re frosty and below freezing all across the area, but expect to hit 32° in Knoxville.

Tuesday is a great-looking day. We have a mid-level cloud deck. Many of us call these clouds ‘mackerel skies.’ There’s no rain on Tuesday and the rain Wednesday is slowed. However, get ready for the incoming WVLT Weather Alert.

Heavier rainfall and storms at times Wednesday. (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

That alert starts off at noon on Wednesday. The rain is holding steady in middle Tennessee until noon. The first places the rain impacts is Wayne (KY) and Fentress (TN) Counties, and that’s early afternoon Wednesday.

It may be the middle of the afternoon before Knox, Blount, Monroe, and McMinn Counties get rain. Still, it’s already breezy, as we all get gusts of 25-35 mph Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The rain wraps up around dawn on Thanksgiving Day. Thursday brings increasing sunshine and it’s a solid day! We’re around 65° in Knoxville.

Black Friday is dry, and mostly sunny! It’s a true ‘pick day’ with sun and warmth.

Saturday, however, isn’t as lovely. A storm coming from the Deep South will bring overcast skies, light rain, and cooler weather for much of the day. Rain is back – again – on Sunday evening and overnight into Monday morning. Temps drop through the day on Monday, and it’ll be bitter cold by Monday night.

That also brings us widespread sun late Monday into Tuesday.

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

