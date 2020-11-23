Advertisement

Police: Multiple people stabbed at California church

The San Jose Police Department tweeted late Sunday that officers responded to the stabbing at Grace Baptist Church. Some of the injuries are life-threatening.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 1:11 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - Police in a California city say multiple people have been stabbed at a church.

The San Jose Police Department tweeted late Sunday that officers responded to the stabbing at Grace Baptist Church. Some of the injuries are life-threatening.

Police say more information will be released when it becomes available.

