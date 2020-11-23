Advertisement

Rick Barnes tests positive for COVID-19, Vols basketball activities suspended

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes watches the action in the second half of an NCAA college...
Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes watches the action in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vols basketball activities have been suspended after Head Coach Rick Barnes tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from the University of Tennessee.

Multiple other Tier 1 staffers also tested positive for the virus, but the release did not identify them or specify how many.

The release said “Tier 1″ includes “coaches, student-athletes, team managers and support staff.”

The positive results are from tests conducted on Sunday. The program was being retested on Monday.

UT says the program is following protocol for the positive cases.

An update on this week’s Volunteer Classic games is expected to be released by Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millennium Manor – (Alcoa – Blount County)
Six new Tenn. sites added to National Register of Historic Places
Rep. Mike Carter
After COVID, Tennessee rep gets pancreatic cancer diagnosis
Meth
North Carolina teacher arrested for meth possession in S.C.
One dead after fatal crash on I-640 West near Buffat Mill Road
Massive hog caught on camera around Alabama neighborhood.
Massive hog caught on camera around Alabama neighborhood

Latest News

Patient in a hospital bed.
Knox County reports record high COVID-19 hospitalizations
Holly Dolly Christmas Cards
Make your own personalized Christmas card featuring Dolly Parton
Tracking heavy rain and storms
Chilly sunshine for now, Heather tracks heavy rain ahead
Roane County executive
Roane County reverses course, issues mask mandate