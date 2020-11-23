Advertisement

Roane County assisted living facility reports 84 new COVID-19 cases

A Roane County assisted living facility reported 84 new COVID-19 cases in one week.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Signature Healthcare of Rockwood Rehab and Wellness center, a Roane County assisted living facility, reported 84 new COVID-19 cases in one week.

According to a Monday report, 55 patients and 29 staff members at the facility tested positive for coronavirus.

The announcement brought the total number of COVID-19 cases at the facility to 104. However, no deaths were reported.

Across the state, 29 new deaths have been reported at Tennessee assisted living facilities:

  • 5 deaths at NHC Healthcare, Oak Ridge, 300 Laboratory Rd
  • 3 deaths at Asbury Place at Maryville, 2648 Sevierville Rd Blount Co.
  • 4 deaths at Arbor Terrace of Knoxville, 9051 Cross Park Dr
  • 1 death at Deane Hill Place, 401 Catherine McCauley Way Knoxville
  • 2 deaths at NHC Place, Cavette Hill, 121 Cavette Hill Ln Knoxville
  • 1 death at NHC HealthCare Farragut, 122 Cavette Hill Ln
  • 1 death at Serene Manor Medical Center, 970 Wray St
  • 4 deaths at Etowah Health Care Center, 409 Grady Rd McMinn Co.
  • 2 deaths at Starr Regional Health & Rehabilitation, 886 Highway 411 N McMinn Co.
  • 2 deaths at Dominion Senior Living of Athens, 2090 W. Madison Ave McMInn Co.
  • 1 death at Madisonville Health and Rehab Center, 465 Isbill Rd Monroe Co.
  • 1 death at Victorian Square Assisted Living, 241 S. Chamberlain Ave Roane Co.
  • 1 death at Huntsville Health and Rehabilitation, 287 Baker St Scott Co.
  • 1 death at Pigeon Forge Care and Rehabilitation Center, 415 Cole Dr Sevier Co.

