Roane County reverses course, issues mask mandate

Tenn. (WVLT) - Roane County Executive Ron Woody announced the issuance of a mask mandate Monday morning.

In a video update, Woody said the order went into effect immediately.

“Roane County’s cases of positives and deaths have risen over the last month,” said Woody. “I hope the community will take this order without causing more divisions among our citizens. I hope no law enforcement will be needed due to this order.”

Woody said the executive branch would have no role in enforcing the order but the office was granted the power to enact a mask mandate by Governor Bill Lee’s executive order.

Mayor of Oak Ridge, Warren Gooch, had expressed frustration with being unable to issue a mask mandate in the city because its borders sit without two counties: Roane and Anderson.

According to the governor’s executive order, the decision requires action by county leaders.

Woody previously said he did not feel comfortable making a mask mandate because his background was not in medicine.

