Tanger Outlets, Sevierville police prepare for Black Friday

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tanger Outlets in Sevierville will have different hours this Black Friday.

Instead of opening on Thanksgiving and having 48 hours of shopping, the center will open at 6 a.m. on Friday and stay open until 9 p.m.

Tanger encourages visitors to follow the local mask mandate and follow CDC guidelines for social distancing. Some stores will have lines outside as they have limited the capacity.

“The CDC list in-person shopping at crowded stores as a high-risk activity that may lead to the spread of COVID-19, and recommend people consider virtual shopping or curbside pickup instead,” said a Health Department spokesperson.

Terri Dempsey, General Manager of Tanger Outlet Center Sevierville, says they will offer other ways to shop. She says people who want to avoid the crowds can shop and come to the center where the merchandize will be delivered to your car. Another option is to let Tanger do the shopping for you.

“The center is safe and clean and ready for anyone, but some folks just don’t want to come out during the crowded times of the holiday season. And we offer the virtual shopper program year round and many of our shoppers have taken advantage of it,” said Dempsey.

Police will set up traffic cones to manage the intersection at Tanger starting at 4 a.m. on Friday. Officers ask you to watch for them as they try to direct traffic and people walking to the mall.

“We’ll have officers in the intersection helping people across at Red Lobster and Olive Garden. Make sure they’re getting into the mall safely as possible. We’ll have lights and stuff set up where it’ll be easy for them to see,” said Sgt. Michael Maddron with Sevierville Police Department.

Maddron says patience is key for those trying to get to Tanger and for people who need to simply pass on through.

Stores at Tanger plan to run specials all weekend long.

Tanger’s hours are:

Thanksgiving Day – Closed

Black Friday – 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday – 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday – 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

