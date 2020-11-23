Advertisement

Tennessee men’s basketball games canceled this week for COVID-19 contact tracing

Vols basketball games have been canceled this week due to COVID-19 contact tracing.
(Tennessee Athletics)
(Tennessee Athletics)(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennessee men's basketball games have been canceled this week due to COVID-19 contact tracing.

According to a statement, Tennessee made the decision to cancel its men’s games against Charlotte and VCU scheduled for Wednesday Nov. 25 and Friday Nov. 27 after consultation with the Knox County Health Department.

Monday afternoon, UT paused team activities following positive COVID-19 test results for Head Coach Rick Barnes and others within the program.

Charlotte and VCU mutually agreed to cancel the game that was originally scheduled at Thompson-Boling Arena as they explore other scheduling options.

The team’s participation in next week’s Jimmy V Classic in Indianapolis has not been ruled out as a projected activity-resumption date will be determined following further monitoring.

Ticket holders will receive notification via email if additional changes are made to Tennessee’s schedule amid the pandemic.

