Tennessee-Vanderbilt game postponed due to COVID-19 contact tracing

The Southeastern Conference announced Saturday’s game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt has been postponed.
KNOXVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 10, 2020 - Wide receiver Malachi Wideman #13 of the Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 10, 2020 - Wide receiver Malachi Wideman #13 of the Tennessee Volunteers during practice on Haslam Field in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics(Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics | Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Southeastern Conference announced Saturday’s game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt has been postponed.

The cancellation marks the second game for the Vols postponed this season.

The SEC said the announcement came after positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Vanderbilt football program.

The game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt was set to take place on Saturday at 7 p.m. A new date for the game “will need to be evaluated” according to the SEC.

