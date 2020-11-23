Tennessee-Vanderbilt game postponed due to COVID-19 contact tracing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Southeastern Conference announced Saturday’s game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt has been postponed.

The cancellation marks the second game for the Vols postponed this season.

The SEC said the announcement came after positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Vanderbilt football program.

The game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt was set to take place on Saturday at 7 p.m. A new date for the game “will need to be evaluated” according to the SEC.

NEWS | The Arkansas at Missouri FB game of Nov. 28 has been postponed due to positive COVID tests and contact tracing, resulting in rescheduling of games that include Vanderbilt at Missouri on Nov. 28 and the postponement of the Tenn. at Vanderbilt game. https://t.co/51ih8nl0OE — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 23, 2020

