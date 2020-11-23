Tennessee-Vanderbilt game postponed due to COVID-19 contact tracing
The Southeastern Conference announced Saturday’s game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt has been postponed.
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The cancellation marks the second game for the Vols postponed this season.
The SEC said the announcement came after positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Vanderbilt football program.
The game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt was set to take place on Saturday at 7 p.m. A new date for the game “will need to be evaluated” according to the SEC.
