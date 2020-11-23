Advertisement

Three children dead after Virginia homicide-suicide

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN Online)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Va. (WJHL/WVLT) - The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office said a third child has died following a homicide-suicide, according to a report from WJHL.

The 6-year-old had been in critical condition after being flown to a hospital.

Two other children aged 3 and 10 and a 27-year-old woman were found dead at the scene on Harley Road Friday morning.

A fourth child was able to escape and is with family.

Sheriff B.C. Chip Shuler said investigators believe the woman was responsible for the homicides.

No identities have been released pending the notification of family members.

