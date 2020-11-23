Veterans with service-related disabilities could gain free access to national parks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Wounded Veterans Recreation Act has been passed in the house and senate.

“This bill instructs the Department of the Interior and the Department of Agriculture to make the National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass available, without charge and for the lifetime of the passholder, to (1) any U.S. citizen or person domiciled in the United States who has been medically determined to be permanently disabled, if the citizen or person furnishes adequate proof of the disability and such citizenship or residency; and (2) any veteran who has been found to have a service-connected disability,” according to congress.gov.

This means veterans with service related disabilities will likely get free access to our national parks for life.

On Veteran’s Day the federal government began allowing Gold Star families free admission to the parks.

Active duty service members already get into national parks for free.

