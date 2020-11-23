Advertisement

Woman who was shoved in front of NY subway train said she can’t remember attack

By WABC staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WABC) - Liliana Sagbaicela is still so dizzy, her head still spinning.

“I don’t remember much. I woke up later, almost 11 a.m., laying in the hospital. That’s it. I can’t remember. I was very confused,” she said.

The 40-year-old housekeeper was hit by a train. In an incident caught on surveillance video, she’s seen being shoved by someone onto the train tracks while she was standing on the platform Thursday at Union Square.

Somehow, she landed on the tracks, and the train made minimal contact with her as it rolled over her. She now has eight stitches in her head.

When she woke up in the hospital, she thought she fainted. She never saw her assailant and doesn’t remember being attacked.

Officers said the man who violently shoved her from behind timed his push so she would be hit by an oncoming train.

Police said the 24-year-old suspect is emotionally disturbed and homeless. He was charged with attempted murder, felony assault and reckless endangerment.

Sagbaicela said she’s terrified of the subway now, but she said she has to move forward and will eventually ride the train again.

Her 14-year-old daughter goes to high school in the city, takes the same train to the same stop. If and when in-person learning resumes, she said she’s not sure if she’ll take the train anymore.

“I still, when I watch the video, I still can’t believe my mom was the person,” she said.

Copyright 2020 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millennium Manor – (Alcoa – Blount County)
Six new Tenn. sites added to National Register of Historic Places
Rep. Mike Carter
After COVID, Tennessee rep gets pancreatic cancer diagnosis
Meth
North Carolina teacher arrested for meth possession in S.C.
One dead after fatal crash on I-640 West near Buffat Mill Road
Massive hog caught on camera around Alabama neighborhood.
Massive hog caught on camera around Alabama neighborhood

Latest News

Police say the stabbing happened at Grace Baptist Church in San Jose, California. At least two...
Suspect arrested, at least 2 dead in stabbing at San Jose, Calif., church
The Oxford English Dictionary couldn't pick just one “word of the year” for 2020.
Oxford English Dictionary couldn’t pick just one ‘word of the year’ for 2020
This photo shows the AstraZeneca offices and the corporate logo in Cambridge, England,...
3rd major COVID-19 vaccine shown to be effective and cheaper
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President...
Biden signals shift from Trump with national security picks
Hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases soar as the United States enters one of the busiest travel...
Millions stick to Thanksgiving travel plans despite warnings