City of Madisonville cancels Christmas parade

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Madisonville announced the Kiwanis ClubChristmas Parade set for December 5 has been canceled.

“Unfortunately due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in our area the decision has been made to cancel the Christmas Parade. Please stay safe,” said a post on the city’s social media account.

The announcement comes as counties around the state of Tennessee implement stricter guidelines due to record-breaking numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations all across the state.

