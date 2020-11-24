Clarksville police search for missing 16-year-old girl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Clarksville Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

CPD said 16-year-old Jaiden Garret was last seen leaving her home between 7:40 a.m. to 8 a.m. on November 11.

Jaiden is described as standing 5′2, weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair and faded pink coloring. She was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt and black pants.

If you have any information contact Det. Neagos at 931-648-0656, ext. 5537 or Tipsline at 931-645-8477.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.