Colonial re-enactors brought history to life for students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -South Knoxville Elementary School welcomed two historical re-enactors to campus on Monday in an effort to teach students about preparing food during a different time hundreds of years ago.

“It’s a collaboration to expose children to history and civics and things that we all have in common,” said Michael Jordan, the Director of Marketing for Blount Mansion.

Leaving the classroom walls behind, students at South Knoxville Elementary School got a true taste of history.

“If we don’t have kids involved, it’s just a nice old house. The reason Blount Mansion was saved from demolition in 1925 was for the children of Knox County.” said Michael Jordan.

The Blount Mansion has expanded to school’s back yards and providing virtual tours as well.

“Blount Mansion, Mabry-Hazen House and Held Law Firm are bringing the field trip here to South Knoxville Elementary,” said Michael Jordan.

A Civil War soldier and “Overmountain” man lived in what would become East Tennessee. They prepared food, demonstrated tools, and told stories of the 18th and 19th centuries.

It was the kids’ curiosity that kept bringing joy to Principal Tanna Nicely.

“It’s just nice to have these kinds of hands-on experiences from the experts and character in costume,” said Nicely.

It taught kids.

“My favorite part was when he cracked open the bread,” said Joseph Jordan.

As a third grader, Joseph Jordan, says had fun.

“I liked it because it was hollow inside at the edges but then it looked like it was not hollow inside when you cracked open the edges, but then you cracked it open and it was hollow in there too,” explained Jordan, “It was pretty cool.”

Students got to try the Johnnycakes and the three sisters in sample cups in the cafeteria.

The goal is to have a historical activity each month through May at SKE. The principal hoped to march down Gay Street in May to celebrate the 225th birthday for the state of Tennessee.

