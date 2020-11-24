Advertisement

Community raises $50k for injured Cumberland County deputy

Cumberland County Sheriff/ Source (Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)
Cumberland County Sheriff/ Source (Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)(WVLT)
By Megan Sadler
Nov. 24, 2020
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Crossville community came together to raise $50,000 for an injured Cumberland County Deputy.

Deputy Greg Green and his brother own a guttering business which he worked on the side. In October, he fell 15 feet from a ladder while working that job. Green suffered a broken neck in the fall.

Green has remained in the hospital at the University of Tennessee Medical Center since the accident. Doctors say he is paralyzed from the neck down and has about a 30% chance of being able to walk again.

On Saturday, the community organized a full day of fundraising events including a 5K, a chili contest, a chili luncheon, and a live auction.

“Please keep Greg, his wife Amy and his family in your prayers,” said the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. “This coming year will be a tough one and they will need our support.”

Green has served in law enforcement for 28 years.

