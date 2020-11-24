Advertisement

Delta CEO thanks employees with free travel
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020
(CNN) - Most people don’t want to spend vacation time in the office, but things are a little different if you work for an airline.

Delta Airlines is gifting employees with two passes for free travel anywhere in the world the airline flies.

The perk is for anyone who worked or took voluntary leave in 2020, covering about 40,000 employees.

The passes never expire.

Delta reported a $5.4 billion loss last month.

Airlines and employee unions have been pushing Congress to extend the $50 billion bailout it passed last spring since it ran out Oct. 1.

Delta and Southwest Airlines said in September that they would not take additional federal loans.

