Dolly Parton nominated for a Grammy Award

The country star donated $1 million to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center earlier this...
The country star donated $1 million to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center earlier this year to help fund coronavirus research.(Source: CNN, MODERNA, KMIR)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton has been nominated for a Grammy Award alongside Zach Williams and writers Casey Beathard, Jonathan Smith for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song.

The song is called “There Was Jesus.”

Also nominated for the award are:

· THE BLESSING (LIVE) Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship; Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Kari Jobe Carnes & Steven Furtick, songwriters

· SUNDAY MORNING Lecrae Featuring Kirk Franklin; Denisia Andrews, Jones Terrence Antonio, Saint Bodhi, Brittany Coney, Kirk Franklin, Lasanna Harris, Shama Joseph, Stuart Lowery, Lecrae Moore & Nathanael Saint-Fleur, songwriters

· HOLY WATER We The Kingdom; Andrew Bergthold, Ed Cash, Franni Cash, Martin Cash & Scott Cash, songwriters

· FAMOUS FOR (I BELIEVE) Tauren Wells Featuring Jenn Johnson; Chuck Butler, Krissy Nordhoff, Jordan Sapp, Alexis Slifer & Tauren Wells, songwriters

The Grammy Awards are set for January 26, 2020.

