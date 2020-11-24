Advertisement

Dr. Fauci says Santa has natural COVID-19 immunity

By Megan Sadler
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(CNN) - National Institute on Health director Dr. Anthony Fauci says kids need not worry about how the pandemic will affect Christmas, as Santa Claus has natural COVID-19 immunity.

The doctor adds the virus won’t stop Santa’s annual sleigh ride around the world.

“Santa is exempt from this because of all the good qualities, Santa has good innate immunity,” said Fauci.

The pandemic also won’t stop NORAD from tracking Santa’s flight around the world this year. The tracker is expected to begin on December 1.

