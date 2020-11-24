Fayette Mall moves part of food court outside during Beshear’s mandate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 has put a twist on just about everything this year, which includes holiday shopping at the mall.

Fayette Mall has made some changes to keep its customers safe from the virus, including moving part of the food court outside.

“We’ve opened an outdoor heated tent for customers to still enjoy food from our food court restaurants who are all still open and are available for food carry out and delivery and car side pick up,” said Sarah Robinson, senior marketing director at Fayette Mall.

Robinson says the mall is complying with the new CDC guidelines and the state mandates by removing indoor eating.

“We’ve heard a very positive response I think as we try to adjust and pivot our operations to meet the CDC guidelines and also help our retailers. That’s very much appreciated,” Robinson said.

What would normally be seating for the food court is off-limits. Yet, buying a quick meal to go hasn’t stopped.

Robinson says during the span of a normal holiday season, thousands of shoppers find themselves in the food court area.

“The food court is certainly a very popular spot in the mall, especially on Black Friday,” Robinson said.

And speaking of Black Friday...

“So, for Black Friday, we’re certainly going to be observing the CDC guidelines in Kentucky...guests are asked to wear a mask when they’re shopping inside Fayette Mall or retailers will be observing certain occupancies in their stores, so if there are lines, they will be socially distance. We also have hand sanitizer located throughout the mall, Robinson said.

