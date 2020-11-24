Fly high over Winterfest with a new trip

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A new way to see Smoky Mountain Winterfest, hundreds of feet in the air.

It is a spectacular view to fly over Dollywood from Scenic Helicopter Tours. This is just one area of what you’ll see on your 30 mile flight around Pigeon Forge and Sevierville.

In all you’ll get to see the 15 million lights that make up Sevier County’s Winterfest. It’s all from about 1,000 feet off the ground.

“It is absolutely breathtaking. You’ve got so many lights, so many different colors, with the lights going so just absolutely spectacular,” said Les Center, Scenic Helicopters. “Sevierville, Pigeon Forge, and the highlight of the trip is going to be Dollywood. There’s 5 million lights just at the Dollywood facility. There’s over 15 million lights down the parkway for the Winterfest.”

The company says reservations are required. Rides begin at 6:00 p.m. each night.

For more information visit the website here.

