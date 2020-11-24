Advertisement

Fly high over Winterfest with a new trip

A new way to see Smoky Mountain Winterfest, hundreds of feet in the air.
Fly high over Winterfest.
Fly high over Winterfest.(WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A new way to see Smoky Mountain Winterfest, hundreds of feet in the air.

It is a spectacular view to fly over Dollywood from Scenic Helicopter Tours. This is just one area of what you’ll see on your 30 mile flight around Pigeon Forge and Sevierville.

In all you’ll get to see the 15 million lights that make up Sevier County’s Winterfest. It’s all from about 1,000 feet off the ground.

“It is absolutely breathtaking. You’ve got so many lights, so many different colors, with the lights going so just absolutely spectacular,” said Les Center, Scenic Helicopters. “Sevierville, Pigeon Forge, and the highlight of the trip is going to be Dollywood. There’s 5 million lights just at the Dollywood facility. There’s over 15 million lights down the parkway for the Winterfest.”

The company says reservations are required. Rides begin at 6:00 p.m. each night.

For more information visit the website here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Petro&amp;rsquo;s Chili &amp;amp; Chips in Market Square opens Nov. 21. / (Petro's)
Resolution to limit occupancy, close restaurants, bars that serve alcohol at 10 p.m. passes
Mayor Glenn Jacobs returned to the ring as Kane at Thompson-Boling Area. / Source: (USA/ WWE)
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs makes WWE appearance during The Undertaker’s farewell
Tennessee COVID-19 Red Zones
Tenn. advised by White House to limit restaurant capacity, bar hours
Austin Nathaniel Lynn
Suspect in chase accused of purposely ramming officer head-on, crashing into parked cars
Meth
North Carolina teacher arrested for meth possession in S.C.

Latest News

WVLT Weather Alert Wednesday
Windy storms roll in Wednesday, ahead of nicer weather
Schools are taking fall break as a time for extra cleanings
Sevier County schools move to virtual learning
The country star donated $1 million to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center earlier this...
Dolly Parton nominated for a Grammy Award
Christmas parade canceled
City of Madisonville cancels Christmas parade