Knoxville’s Chris Blue releases song reflecting on 2020

By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Knoxville’s Chris Blue released a new song Monday.

The winner of Season 12 of ‘The Voice’ says the song is about reflecting on 2020, called ‘Back 2 The Future.’

“It’s basically about love and equality and unity and just you know a group of people who has been you kind of bombarded by society’s systems and saying you know what I don’t like this or this needs to change and it’s just really about just people coming together and just loving each other,” said Chris.

Chris says the music video of the song should be released on Friday. Most of the music video was shot in Knoxville.

