KPD reports ‘alarming’ rise in guns stolen from vehicles

By Megan Sadler
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department said they have seen an “alarming” rise in guns being stolen from vehicles.

KPD said they have received 103 reports of vehicle burglaries which included the theft of a firearm as of November 15.

More than 85 percent of the guns stolen were taken from cars that were left unlocked, officials said.

“Vehicular burglaries, especially those involving the theft of a firearm, are largely crimes of opportunity and preventable through simple safety measures. An unoccupied vehicle should never be left unlocked for any amount of time, especially if a gun or any other valuables are left in the vehicle. Valuables should either be removed from the vehicle or secured and hidden away out of sight. Firearms should always either be removed from the vehicle or stored in a locked compartment of the vehicle when the vehicle is left unoccupied,” said an official release on the issue.

KPD said the issue poses a threat to the community because the stolen firearms are likely to be used in the commission of other crimes.

Officials say the best way to prevent guns from reaching the wrong hands is to lock them away when they are not in use.

Gun owners should also keep a record of their gun’s serial number so that law enforcement can identify a stolen weapon and return it to the owner if found.

