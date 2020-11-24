Advertisement

Lebanon police search for suspect connected to homicide

The Lebanon Police Department is searching for a suspect connected to a homicide.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Lebanon Police Department is searching for a suspect connected to a homicide.

LPD said 62-year-old Clifford Green has an active warrant for Attempted Criminal Homicide from an incident that occurred on Nov. 21.

Officials said Green may be traveling in a 1995 black Honda Civic with TN license plate 2W5-9N5.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LPD at 615-444-2323 or Det. Justin Sandefur at 615-453-4322.

