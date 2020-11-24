Advertisement

Man saves life of motorcyclist, gets honored by Blount County Sheriff’s Office

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office recognized a man for saving a motorcyclist.
Pictured: From L to R: Mr. Jeran Hall and young son Raylen, Cara Hall, and Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Hill.(Blount County Sheriff's Office)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Blount County Sheriff’s Office recognized a man for saving the life of a motorcyclist.

BCSO Sheriff James Lee Berrong awarded the ‘Sheriff’s Office Citizen Award’ to Jeff Hill on Monday. Hill helped save the life of a man involved in a motorcycle crash.

According to BCSO, on Oct. 26, Hill was traveling on East Lamar Alexander Parkway near Gamble Lane when he watched a motorcyclist go off the roadway into a wooded area. Jeff located the driver, identified as Jaren Hall.

Jeff called 911 and Hall was flown by Lifestar to UT Medical Center. Officials say without Jeff’s assistance, the chances of Hall surviving would be very low.

Hall was treated for severe head injuries and placed on a ventilator at the hospital. He is now recovering at home.

“We are very proud of you Mr. Hill and happy that Mr. Hall is on the mend,” said BCSO in a Facebook post

On Monday, both families got to meet for the first time since the accident.

