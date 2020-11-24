Memphis adds to record homicide total with girl’s shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Police are investigating the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old girl at an apartment complex in Memphis, Tennessee.

Memphis police said the girl was killed Sunday afternoon in the Raleigh neighborhood of the city.

Police said the shooter is known to them, but no arrests have been made.

The girl’s killing brings the number of children and teens who have been victims of homicide this year in Memphis to 32.

Investigations into at least eight of the child homicides have not resulted in arrests. Memphis has surpassed its record of homicides in a year, with 284. The previous mark was 228 homicides, set in 2016.

