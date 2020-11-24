NBA players meet Pope Francis discussing social justice

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Five NBA players met with Pope Francis at the Vatican Monday to discuss Social Justice.

Marco Belinelli, Sterling Brown, Jonathan Isaac, Kyle Korver and Anthony Tolliver spoke about their efforts to address social and economic injustice and inequality.

The players presented Pope Francis with some gifts including a golden basketball and a jersey.

NBA Players Union Executive Director Michele Roberts says the pope sought the meeting with the players because of the influence their platforms give them.

