Advertisement

NBA players meet Pope Francis discussing social justice

Five NBA players met with Pope Francis at the Vatican Monday to discuss Social Justice.
NBA
NBA(MGN/Pixabay)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Five NBA players met with Pope Francis at the Vatican Monday to discuss Social Justice.

Marco Belinelli, Sterling Brown, Jonathan Isaac, Kyle Korver and Anthony Tolliver spoke about their efforts to address social and economic injustice and inequality.

The players presented Pope Francis with some gifts including a golden basketball and a jersey.

NBA Players Union Executive Director Michele Roberts says the pope sought the meeting with the players because of the influence their platforms give them.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millennium Manor – (Alcoa – Blount County)
Six new Tenn. sites added to National Register of Historic Places
Rep. Mike Carter
After COVID, Tennessee rep gets pancreatic cancer diagnosis
Meth
North Carolina teacher arrested for meth possession in S.C.
Petro&amp;rsquo;s Chili &amp;amp; Chips in Market Square opens Nov. 21. / (Petro's)
Resolution to limit occupancy, close restaurants, bars that serve alcohol at 10 p.m. passes
One dead after fatal crash on I-640 West near Buffat Mill Road

Latest News

West Town Mall extending Thanksgiving hours
Morristown community raises money to gift teen wheelchair accessible chair.
Morristown teen and dad receives gift of new van, hope for special delivery
Morristown community raises money to gift teen wheelchair accessible chair.
Morristown community raises money to gift teen wheelchair accessible van
Knoxville’s Chris Blue releases song reflecting on 2020