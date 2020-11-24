Advertisement

November’s full beaver moon rises at month’s end

Viewing conditions for the full moon will depend on the weather and skies in your area
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – November’s full moon sneaks in before the end of the month, putting a wrap on the long Thanksgiving weekend.

The beaver moon rises early Monday, reaching its peak at 4:30 a.m. ET, NASA says.

The November full moon was traditionally called the beaver moon by both colonial and Native Americans.

“This is the time of year when beavers begin to take shelter in their lodges, having laid up sufficient stores of food for the long winter ahead,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac. “During the time of the fur trade in North America, it was also the season to trap beavers for their thick, winter-ready pelts.”

Viewing conditions for the full moon will depend on the weather and skies in your area. The moon will look full a day before and after its peak.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Petro&amp;rsquo;s Chili &amp;amp; Chips in Market Square opens Nov. 21. / (Petro's)
Resolution to limit occupancy, close restaurants, bars that serve alcohol at 10 p.m. passes
Mayor Glenn Jacobs returned to the ring as Kane at Thompson-Boling Area. / Source: (USA/ WWE)
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs makes WWE appearance during The Undertaker’s farewell
Tennessee COVID-19 Red Zones
Tenn. advised by White House to limit restaurant capacity, bar hours
Austin Nathaniel Lynn
Suspect in chase accused of purposely ramming officer head-on, crashing into parked cars
Meth
North Carolina teacher arrested for meth possession in S.C.

Latest News

WVLT Weather Alert Wednesday
Windy storms roll in Wednesday, ahead of nicer weather
Fly high over Winterfest.
Fly high over Winterfest with a new trip
This Feb. 19, 2019, file photo shows former President Barack Obama speaking at the My Brother's...
Obama memoir sells a record 1.7 million copies in first week
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 file photo, manager Yllka Murati waits for a delivery...
Restaurant workers out of work again as virus surges anew
Jack Antonoff arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles....
A Grammys ‘Savage’: Beyoncé leads with 9 nominations