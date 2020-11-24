Advertisement

Oak Ridge National Laboratory announces its top awards

Photo courtesy of ORNL
Photo courtesy of ORNL(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Nov. 24, 2020
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (AP) - The Oak Ridge National Laboratory has presented its top science award to a researcher who developed a quantum computing code.

Paul Kent was honored with the lab’s Director’s Award for Outstanding Individual Accomplishment in Science and Technology during a livestreamed ceremony on Friday. He is a computational nanoscience researcher who focuses on predicting and explaining the properties of materials using computer simulation.

Also honored on Friday was Bart Iddins for his work in setting up an effective onsite testing program for COVID-19 at Oak Ridge.

Another award went to a group that developed a technology to rapidly enable U.S. production of N95 filters for respirator masks.

