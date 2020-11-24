Peyton Manning leads list of Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Peyton Manning is leading the list of 25 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021, ESPN reported.

The semifinalists include:

Eric Allen

Jared Allen

Willie Anderson

Ronde Barber

Cornelius Bennett

Tony Boselli

Leroy Butler

Alan Faneca

Rodney Harrison

Tory Holt

Calvin Johnson

John Lynch

Peyton Manning

Clay Matthews Jr.

Sam Mills

Richard Seymour

Steve Tasker

Fred Taylor

Zach Thomas

Hines Ward

Reggie Wayne

Patrick Willis

Charles Woodson

Darren Woodson

Bryant Young

ESPN reported, the list of 25 will be narrowed down to 15 finalists in the coming weeks by the Hall of Fame’s board of selectors. The Hall of Fame Class of 2021 is scheduled to be chosen in the days leading up to Super Bowl LV.

Manning has five league MVP awards, 14 Pro Bowl selections, seven first-team All Pro selections, a Comeback Player of the Year award and a Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

ESPN says Manning is one of the most decorated players in league history.

