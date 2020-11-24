Peyton Manning leads list of Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists
Peyton Manning is leading the list of 25 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021, ESPN reported.
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The semifinalists include:
- Eric Allen
- Jared Allen
- Willie Anderson
- Ronde Barber
- Cornelius Bennett
- Tony Boselli
- Leroy Butler
- Alan Faneca
- Rodney Harrison
- Tory Holt
- Calvin Johnson
- John Lynch
- Peyton Manning
- Clay Matthews Jr.
- Sam Mills
- Richard Seymour
- Steve Tasker
- Fred Taylor
- Zach Thomas
- Hines Ward
- Reggie Wayne
- Patrick Willis
- Charles Woodson
- Darren Woodson
- Bryant Young
ESPN reported, the list of 25 will be narrowed down to 15 finalists in the coming weeks by the Hall of Fame’s board of selectors. The Hall of Fame Class of 2021 is scheduled to be chosen in the days leading up to Super Bowl LV.
Manning has five league MVP awards, 14 Pro Bowl selections, seven first-team All Pro selections, a Comeback Player of the Year award and a Walter Payton Man of the Year award.
ESPN says Manning is one of the most decorated players in league history.
