Preparing a ‘One Pan’ Turkey dinner

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Cooking for Thanksgiving is different for families this year. Chef John is here to help with a new way to celebrate, ‘One Pan’ Turkey dinner at a time.

How to make a ‘One Pan’ Thanksgiving dinner for 2 (For 4 servings double the recipe).

Ingredients:

Turkey

2 to 4 pound boneless, skin-on turkey breast 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature 2 cloves garlic, finely minced 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh rosemary salt and pepper to taste

Stuffing:

1/2 loaf of sourdough bread, cut into 1/2 inch cubes (About 1/2 pound) 1 cup of chicken broth 2 tablespoons of parsley, finely chopped 1 tablespoon of minced sage (could also use rosemary, thyme etc here) 1 teaspoon of salt 1 tablespoon of lemon juice ½ teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper 2 eggs, beaten ½ teaspoon of garlic powder 1 celery stalk, finely chopped ½ yellow onion, finely chopped

Cranberries:

3/4 pound of fresh brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved 1 1/2 tablespoons of olive oil salt and pepper tot taste 2 cloves of garlic, minced 1/4 cup of fresh cranberries

Sweet Potatoes:

2 small sweet potatoes, halved oil for brushing desired amount of brown sugar, cinnamon and marshmallows for topping

Instructions:

Turkey:

1. Pre-heat the oven 375 degrees F. Place a piece of foil on a large baking tray.

2. In a small bowl, mix the butter with the garlic, rosemary, and a bit of salt and pepper (I use about 1/4 teaspoon of each).

3. Dry the turkey as best possible with paper towels. Peel the skin back, drying underneath, and spread the butter mixture all over the inside of the turkey. Place the turkey on the foil and fold the sides of the foil up to create a kind of boat that will prevent most liquid from escaping.

4. Roast for 30 minutes.

Stuffing, Cranberries and Sweet Potatoes:

1. Mix all of the stuffing ingredients in a large bowl and set aside.

2. In a medium bowl, mix together everything BUT the cranberries (those will not go on until the end). Set aside.

3. Cut the sweet potatoes in half and lightly brush with olive oil.

To assemble the tray:

4. After the turkey has baked for 30 minutes, remove it from the oven and set the turkey aside. The juices from the turkey can be used to make gravy so pour them off the tray into a sauce pan.

5. Assemble your tray by arranging the stuffing mixture on one half of the tray. Put the brussels sprouts on one quarter of the tray and the sweet potatoes in the remaining space.

6. Place the turkey on top of the stuffing and bake for 45 minutes. Check towards the end to ensure that the turkey is not getting too browned. If so, you can lightly cover it with foil.

7. Check the temperature of your turkey as roasting times will vary based on the size. You want the turkey to be at 160 degrees. Remove the turkey to a clean plate and tent with foil.

8. Toss the cranberries into the brussels sprouts. Using a fork, mash the insides of the potatoes, trying your best to keep the skins intact, and dress up your sweet potatoes with the cinnamon, brown sugar, and marshmallows (if desired). Bake for an additional 10-15 minutes or until the cranberries have begun to burst and the marshmallows are browned.

9. Slice the turkey and ENJOY!!

