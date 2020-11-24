Quartet of Warriors swing for the fences

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four Christian Academy of Knoxville standouts have signed scholarship papers to play baseball at the collegiate level, including Andrew Kripps, who’ll play for Tony Vitello at Tennessee. Each of these Warriors have played a key role in helping CAK win multiple state championships under head coach Tommy Pharr.

Zach Bergstrom - Emmanuel College, Baseball Zach is a four-year varsity member of the CAK baseball team and contributed to the team’s state championship wins in 2018 and 2019. Zach also traveled with BC Athletics as they gained several tournament championships during his four years with them.

Elijah Dew - Walter State Community College, Baseball As a member of the CAK baseball team, Elijah contributed to the state championship in 2019.

Andrew Kribbs - University of Tennessee, Baseball Andrew is a four-year letterman on the CAK baseball team, and helped the team win two state championships in both 2018 and 2019. Andrew also earned All District in 2019 and is a 2021 Preseason All American for Under Armour Baseball Factory.

JD Price - Western Carolina University, Baseball JD helped his team win state championships in both 2018 and 2019. He also played four years in the pitching rotation and pitched in the State Championship game as a freshman.

