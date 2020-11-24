Advertisement

Restorers remove dangerous Notre Dame cathedral scaffolding

Officials say restorers at Paris’ fire-damaged Notre Dame cathedral have completed key...
Officials say restorers at Paris’ fire-damaged Notre Dame cathedral have completed key preliminary work by successfully removing all the perilous roof scaffolding.(Source: AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — Restorers at Paris’ fire-damaged Notre Dame cathedral have completed key preliminary work by successfully removing all the perilous roof scaffolding, officials said Tuesday.

The removal of the 200 tons of scaffolding was considered dangerous, with some experts fearing that it could cause more of the Gothic monument to fall down. It was thought that the scaffolding might have melded to the cathedral in the blaze, and be keeping it in place.

When the Notre Dame fire broke out on April 15 last year destroying the spire, the cathedral was already under restoration.

The scaffolding previously installed resisted collapse, “but was deformed by the heat of the fire” Notre Dame restoration officials said in a communique.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Petro&amp;rsquo;s Chili &amp;amp; Chips in Market Square opens Nov. 21. / (Petro's)
Resolution to limit occupancy, close restaurants, bars that serve alcohol at 10 p.m. passes
Tennessee COVID-19 Red Zones
Tenn. advised by White House to limit restaurant capacity, bar hours
Mayor Glenn Jacobs returned to the ring as Kane at Thompson-Boling Area. / Source: (USA/ WWE)
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs makes WWE appearance during The Undertaker’s farewell
Meth
North Carolina teacher arrested for meth possession in S.C.
Millennium Manor – (Alcoa – Blount County)
Six new Tenn. sites added to National Register of Historic Places

Latest News

The country star donated $1 million to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center earlier this...
Dolly Parton nominated for a Grammy Award
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 file photo, manager Yllka Murati waits for a delivery...
Restaurants workers out of work again as virus surges anew
Christmas parade canceled
City of Madisonville cancels Christmas parade
Two turkeys who will attend the annual presidential pardon, strut their stuff inside their...
LIVE: Turkey pardons on the menu at White House ceremony