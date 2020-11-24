Seasonable Tuesday ahead of gusty storms Heather is tracking

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuesday comes with some extra clouds ahead of the front that will drive in gusty winds, rain and storms for Wednesday. The 8-day forecast comes up with some big ups and downs in temperatures and rain chances, even some snow.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear to partly cloudy, as thin, high clouds increase. We’re starting the day right around freezing, so we have a good layer of frost and patchy fog.

Layers of clouds continue to increase, out ahead of the rain and storms. This filters our sunshine for today, but we’re still around “normal”, with a high of 58 degrees. The wind is still light for today, but become breezy this evening for the higher elevations.

Tonight is mostly cloudy, with an isolated shower possible. The low is warmer at 42 degrees, with a southerly wind up to 10 mph in the Valley and gusts of 20+ mph in the higher elevations.

LOOKING AHEAD

The WVLT Weather Alert starts at noon on Wednesday. The gusts will be widespread 25 to 40+ mph, as the first batch of rain arrives on the Plateau and is moving East. Most of the rain and storms move through at times in the afternoon through the evening hours and will taper off Wednesday night. Where the batches pull through repetitively, we could have rainfall closer to 1 inch.

Temperatures make it to around 65 degrees early Wednesday afternoon, ahead of the rain and storms.

Scattered to spotty rain is what’s left for the early morning hours Thursday. Thanksgiving Day is really partly cloudy to mostly sunny, with a warm high around 64 degrees. Great if you want to open the windows and let in some fresh air.

Black Friday is dry and partly cloudy, and the warmer temperatures stick around. This is a nice day for getting outside, with a morning low of 46 degrees adn then afternoon high of 65.

The next round of ups and downs kick in this weekend. We’ll have showers arrive Friday evening through Saturday morning. We’re looking at a lull for Saturday afternoon, then more rain builds up Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. This next cold front brings a chance to see rain change to snow in the higher elevations by Monday to Tuesday morning.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on your full forecast!

