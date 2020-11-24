Sevier County schools move to virtual learning
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Schools will move to virtual learning starting Wednesday, according to school officials.
“In order to reduce contacts between students on the upcoming half-day of schools and to allow for continued deep cleaning efforts all classes will be taught virtually on Wednesday, November 25, 2020,” said a release on the school system’s website.
Students are expected to return to class on November 30..
