Sevier County schools move to virtual learning

Schools are taking fall break as a time for extra cleanings
Schools are taking fall break as a time for extra cleanings(WVLT)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Schools will move to virtual learning starting Wednesday, according to school officials.

“In order to reduce contacts between students on the upcoming half-day of schools and to allow for continued deep cleaning efforts all classes will be taught virtually on Wednesday, November 25, 2020,” said a release on the school system’s website.

Students are expected to return to class on November 30..

