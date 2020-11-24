Smithsonian Museums close amid pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -All of the Smithsonian Institution Museums closed Monday, Nov. 23 amid the pandemic.

The organization says it is also closing the National Zoo due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The Smithsonian locations were closed March through August and reopened in September with limitations.

The museum said the outdoor garden will remain open to the public with no passes required.

