Smithsonian Museums close amid pandemic

All of the Smithsonian Institution Museums closed Monday, Nov. 23 amid the pandemic.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -All of the Smithsonian Institution Museums closed Monday, Nov. 23 amid the pandemic.

The organization says it is also closing the National Zoo due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The Smithsonian locations were closed March through August and reopened in September with limitations.

The museum said the outdoor garden will remain open to the public with no passes required.

