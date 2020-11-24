Start of Vols basketball further delayed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee announced the Vols basketball will not be played until at least December 12.

All basketball program activities have been halted after Head Coach Rick Barnes tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

The vols will not travel to Indianapolis for next week’s Jimmy V Classic, and now they also will not play at Notre Dame on Dec. 4.

The game had not yet been announced due to a pending contract.

Barring any further setbacks, the Vols are expected to resume regular activities on December 5 and face Cincinnati at Thompson-Boling Arena on December 12.

A release said Rick Barnes is in quarantine at home and is experiencing very mild symptoms of COVID-19.

The Lady Vols season opener is canceled as well as FAMU chose to opt-out of the season altogether.

