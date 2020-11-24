Advertisement

Support Second Harvest Food Bank through Camping for Cans

By Megan Sadler
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Helping feed the hungry and remembering Billy Kidd are two goals for this year’s Camping for Cans.

“This year’s Camping for Cans has taken on a whole new meaning for many of us. 103.5 WIMZ’s Billy Kidd advocated for the needs of our community with Camping for Cans every year for over 20 years.”

In year’s past, Billy would camp in a Knoxville parking lot for days on end until Second Harvest Food Bank reached their goal.

“Now that Billy is gone, it is more important than ever that we step up and carry on his heartfelt mission of feeding the hungry throughout East Tennessee. This is what Billy would have wanted us to do. In honor of our friend and yours, we are asking you to donate from the depths of your heart as we continue his tradition with a Virtual Camping for Cans. Rest easy BK, we’ve got this.”

This year, you can participate in Camping for Cans virtually. To make a donation click here.

