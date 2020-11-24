Suspect in chase accused of purposely ramming officer head-on, crashing into parked cars

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A suspect was arrested Saturday following a low-speed chase in West Knoxville after court documents say he allegedly rammed head-on into an officer’s vehicle on purpose.

Police said Austin Nathaniel Lynn, 21, was seen driving recklessly on Ten Mile Road in a Chevrolet 1500 that had been reported stolen.

When the officer attempted to pull over the vehicle, a low-speed chase ensued. During the chase, Lynn allegedly rammed head-on into the officer’s vehicle and attempted to do the same with a second officer’s vehicle.

Lynn also allegedly crashed into parked cars at the Walker Springs apartment complex and damaged several fences before driving away.

The pursuit came to an end when Lynn crashed into a utility pole and then a tree on Fox Lonas Road.

Officers said Lynn resisted arrest, but was taken into custody. He was transported to UT Medical Center for treatment and placed in the Knox County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, evading arrest, leaving the scene of an accident, theft, and driving while license suspended.

